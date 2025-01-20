Tulsa hosts East Carolina after Walker’s 28-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (10-9, 2-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-10, 2-3 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (10-9, 2-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-10, 2-3 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays Tulsa after C.J. Walker scored 28 points in East Carolina’s 75-72 victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Golden Hurricane are 6-4 on their home court. Tulsa averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Pirates are 2-4 in conference play. East Carolina has a 5-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tulsa averages 73.7 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.8 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The Golden Hurricane and Pirates match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Hurricane.

RJ Felton is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

