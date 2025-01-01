Tulsa and Rice face off in conference matchup

Rice Owls (9-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-7) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -2.5;…

Rice Owls (9-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-7)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Broadnax and Rice visit Dwon Odom and Tulsa in AAC action Wednesday.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-3 at home. Tulsa ranks sixth in the AAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Smikle averaging 2.4.

The Owls are 2-1 on the road. Rice is 3-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tulsa averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 14 points.

Broadnax is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

