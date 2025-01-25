Tullis, Houston Christian Huskies take on the New Orleans Privateers

Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 2-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-15, 1-6 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 2-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-15, 1-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces Houston Christian in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Privateers are 0-4 on their home court. New Orleans is 0-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 2-6 in conference play. Houston Christian has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Orleans is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points lower than New Orleans has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Privateers. Tre’Miyah Berry is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Erin Maguire is shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10.7 points. Kierra Prim is averaging 5.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 50.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.