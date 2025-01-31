Tullis and the Houston Christian Huskies take on conference foe Incarnate Word

Houston Christian Huskies (5-15, 2-9 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-8, 7-4 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-15, 2-9 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-8, 7-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tiffany Tullis and Houston Christian take on Raimi McCrary and Incarnate Word in Southland action.

The Cardinals have gone 9-2 in home games. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland scoring 62.7 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Huskies have gone 2-9 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is 1-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Incarnate Word is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.0% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (39.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Erin Maguire is averaging 9.7 points for the Huskies. Tullis is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 48.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

