Tulane visits Wichita State following Jameson’s 22-point performance

Tulane Green Wave (10-6, 3-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-11, 1-4 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Tulane after Taylor Jameson scored 22 points in Wichita State’s 69-51 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Shockers have gone 4-5 at home. Wichita State is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Green Wave are 3-2 in conference games. Tulane is fourth in the AAC scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Kyren Whittington averaging 12.0.

Wichita State makes 40.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Tulane averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and Green Wave match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc.

Sherese Pittman is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Green Wave.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

