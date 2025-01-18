Tulane visits Temple following Mashburn’s 21-point game

Tulane Green Wave (10-8, 4-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-6, 3-1 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple…

Tulane Green Wave (10-8, 4-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-6, 3-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts Tulane after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 points in Temple’s 88-81 win against the Memphis Tigers.

The Owls have gone 7-0 in home games. Temple ranks eighth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.6 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Green Wave are 4-1 in conference play. Tulane ranks third in the AAC giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Temple’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Temple gives up.

The Owls and Green Wave square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mashburn is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Owls.

Kaleb Banks is shooting 52.8% and averaging 18.5 points for the Green Wave.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.