Tulane visits Temple following Banks’ 25-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (10-8, 4-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-6, 3-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits Temple after Kaleb Banks scored 25 points in Tulane’s 80-65 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Owls are 7-0 in home games. Temple is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Green Wave have gone 4-1 against AAC opponents. Tulane has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Temple averages 79.5 points, 11.7 more per game than the 67.8 Tulane allows. Tulane averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Temple allows.

The Owls and Green Wave match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quante Berry is averaging 10 points for the Owls.

Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 14.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Green Wave.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.