Tulane hosts South Florida after Reynolds’ 22-point showing

South Florida Bulls (9-6, 2-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-8, 2-1 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

South Florida Bulls (9-6, 2-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-8, 2-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits Tulane after Jamille Reynolds scored 22 points in South Florida’s 91-72 victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Green Wave have gone 7-2 in home games. Tulane is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 2-0 in conference games. South Florida is fifth in the AAC giving up 73.7 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Tulane averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 11.5 more points per game (79.3) than Tulane allows (67.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Banks is averaging 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Green Wave.

Jayden Reid is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.