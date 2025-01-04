Tulane faces UTSA after Banks’ 21-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (6-6) at Tulane Green Wave (7-7, 1-0 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green…

UTSA Roadrunners (6-6) at Tulane Green Wave (7-7, 1-0 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts UTSA after Kaleb Banks scored 21 points in Tulane’s 83-68 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Green Wave are 6-2 in home games. Tulane is eighth in the AAC with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Banks averaging 6.5.

The Roadrunners are 1-5 on the road. UTSA scores 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Tulane averages 75.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 77.3 UTSA allows. UTSA scores 13.3 more points per game (80.5) than Tulane allows to opponents (67.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 13.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Green Wave.

Damari Monsanto is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 11.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.