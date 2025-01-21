Tulane and South Florida square off in conference showdown

South Florida Bulls (12-8, 5-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-7, 4-3 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (12-8, 5-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-7, 4-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sherese Pittman and Tulane host Carla Brito and South Florida in AAC action.

The Green Wave are 7-3 on their home court. Tulane is fourth in the AAC with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Kyren Whittington averaging 12.0.

The Bulls are 5-2 in conference play. South Florida ranks second in the AAC giving up 59.8 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Tulane is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Tulane gives up.

The Green Wave and Bulls match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Keenan averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc.

Sammie Puisis is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

