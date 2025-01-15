Tucker leads Long Beach State against UCSD after 22-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 5-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-11, 2-3 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 5-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-11, 2-3 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits UCSD after Savannah Tucker scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 73-60 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Tritons are 4-5 on their home court. UCSD is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Beach have gone 5-0 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

UCSD scores 62.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 68.6 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 39.3% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 13.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Tritons.

Tucker is averaging 15.1 points for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

