Tucker leads Long Beach State against UCSD after 22-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 5-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-11, 2-3 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 5-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-11, 2-3 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits UCSD after Savannah Tucker scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 73-60 win against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Tritons are 4-5 in home games. UCSD ranks seventh in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.3 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Beach have gone 5-0 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is second in the Big West scoring 69.4 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

UCSD is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 38.2% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 39.3% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ma averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Tucker is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.