Tucker leads Long Beach State against Cal Poly after 24-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (8-10, 3-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-6, 7-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts Cal Poly after Savannah Tucker scored 24 points in Long Beach State’s 88-75 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach have gone 7-2 in home games. Long Beach State scores 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Mustangs are 3-5 in conference play. Cal Poly ranks second in the Big West shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Mustangs square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patricia Chung is averaging 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Beach. Tucker is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Annika Shah is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Mustangs. Mary Carter is averaging 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 53.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

