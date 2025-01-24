Tucker leads Long Beach State against Cal Poly after 24-point performance

Cal Poly Mustangs (8-10, 3-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-6, 7-1 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

Cal Poly Mustangs (8-10, 3-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-6, 7-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts Cal Poly after Savannah Tucker scored 24 points in Long Beach State’s 88-75 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach are 7-2 on their home court. Long Beach State is the best team in the Big West with 12.0 fast break points.

The Mustangs are 3-5 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly has shot at a 37.8% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

The Beach and Mustangs face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker is averaging 16.2 points for the Beach. Jada Crawshaw is averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Sierra Lichtie is averaging 9.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Mustangs. Annika Shah is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 53.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.