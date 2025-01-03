Tucker and Longwood host Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-11, 1-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (11-5, 0-1 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-11, 1-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (11-5, 0-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on Charleston Southern after Elijah Tucker scored 20 points in Longwood’s 68-60 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Lancers are 7-1 on their home court. Longwood ranks fourth in the Big South with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kris Mickens averaging 2.0.

The Buccaneers are 1-0 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Longwood is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 47.7% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 11.3 points.

RJ Johnson is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.