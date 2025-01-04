Tucker and Long Beach State host CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-13, 0-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-5, 3-0 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-13, 0-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-5, 3-0 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays CSU Bakersfield after Savannah Tucker scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 63-48 victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Beach are 4-2 on their home court. Long Beach State is the Big West leader with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Rachel Loobie averaging 6.9.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 0-8 against opponents over .500.

Long Beach State is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 41.4% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 47.5 points per game, 23.9 fewer points than the 71.4 Long Beach State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loobie is averaging 6.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Beach.

Aryana Dizon is shooting 33.3% and averaging 7.7 points for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 47.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.