Troy visits UL Monroe after Conerway’s 32-point showing

Troy Trojans (10-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-14, 0-5 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (10-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-14, 0-5 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces UL Monroe after Tayton Conerway scored 32 points in Troy’s 84-78 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Warhawks have gone 3-5 in home games. UL Monroe averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Trojans have gone 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.4 assists per game led by Conerway averaging 4.4.

UL Monroe’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Troy allows. Troy has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

The Warhawks and Trojans meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is scoring 13.0 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Warhawks.

Marcus Rigsby Jr. is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging seven points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.