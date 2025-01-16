Troy Trojans face the South Alabama Jaguars on 4-game win streak

South Alabama Jaguars (4-12, 0-5 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-12, 0-5 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-7, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against South Alabama.

The Trojans have gone 4-0 at home. Troy is eighth in college basketball with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 3.8 offensive boards.

The Jaguars have gone 0-5 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

Troy scores 76.5 points, 5.1 more per game than the 71.4 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 62.0 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 72.2 Troy gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is averaging 13.8 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Trojans.

Amyria Walker is averaging 11.8 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 48.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

