Troy secures 77-58 win against UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Thomas Dowd had 16 points in Troy’s 77-58 victory against UL Monroe on Wednesday night.

Dowd added nine rebounds for the Trojans (11-6, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Cooper Campbell shot 7 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Kerrington Kiel shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Coltie Young led the way for the Warhawks (4-15, 0-6) with 16 points. Jacob Wilson added 16 points and two steals for UL Monroe. Tyreese Watson finished with 14 points, five assists and two steals. The loss was the Warhawks’ eighth straight.

Both teams next play Saturday. Troy visits South Alabama and UL Monroe plays Louisiana at home.

