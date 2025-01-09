Troy plays Texas State after Conerway’s 20-point performance

Texas State Bobcats (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-4, 3-0 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-4, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -7; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Texas State after Tayton Conerway scored 20 points in Troy’s 58-57 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Trojans have gone 6-1 at home. Troy has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 5.1.

Troy is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Bobcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conerway is averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals for the Trojans.

Kaden Gumbs is averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.