Troy hosts Holiman and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-10, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (13-7, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Troy after Adante’ Holiman scored 26 points in Georgia Southern’s 71-67 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Trojans are 8-3 on their home court. Troy is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 4-5 against conference opponents. Georgia Southern is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Troy’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayton Conerway averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Myles Rigsby is averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Tyson Brown is averaging 5.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Bradley Douglas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

