Troy faces Texas State for conference showdown

Troy Trojans (12-7, 6-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-8, 3-4 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 12 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (12-7, 6-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-8, 3-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Troy in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Bobcats are 3-6 in home games. Texas State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans are 6-1 against conference opponents. Troy averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Texas State makes 39.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Troy averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Texas State allows.

The Bobcats and Trojans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Destiny Terrell is shooting 54.7% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

Shaulana Wagner is averaging 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Trojans. Zay Dyer is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 46.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.