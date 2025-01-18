Troy faces South Alabama, looks for 4th straight road win

Troy Trojans (11-6, 4-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (13-5, 5-1 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (11-6, 4-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (13-5, 5-1 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits South Alabama aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Jaguars are 9-3 in home games. South Alabama is first in the Sun Belt with 16.3 assists per game led by Myles Corey averaging 4.5.

The Trojans have gone 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy ranks second in the Sun Belt scoring 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Myles Rigsby averaging 8.4.

South Alabama scores 74.5 points, 8.0 more per game than the 66.5 Troy gives up. Troy averages 12.5 more points per game (74.1) than South Alabama allows (61.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.1 points for the Jaguars.

Tayton Conerway is averaging 12 points, 4.9 assists and 3.1 steals for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

