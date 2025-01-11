Troutman scores 22 as Northeastern beats Stony Brook 70-66

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Masai Troutman’s 22 points off of the bench helped Northeastern to a 70-66 victory against…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Masai Troutman’s 22 points off of the bench helped Northeastern to a 70-66 victory against Stony Brook on Saturday night.

Troutman shot 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 14 of 15 from the free-throw line for the Huskies (10-7, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association). LA Pratt scored 17 points while going 6 of 15 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds and three steals. Rashad King went 3 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

CJ Luster II finished with 22 points for the Seawolves (4-13, 0-4). Nick Woodard added 16 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Stony Brook. Collin O’Connor had eight points, five assists and three steals.

Pratt scored 12 points in the first half for Northeastern, who led 39-26 at the break. Northeastern took the lead for good with 2:00 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Troutman to make it a 58-57 game.

Both teams play on Thursday. Northeastern visits UNC Wilmington and Stony Brook travels to play Delaware.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.