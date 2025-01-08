Tripp’s 17 help Wofford take down Western Carolina 77-69

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 17 points as Wofford beat Western Carolina 77-69 on Wednesday night. Tripp shot…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 17 points as Wofford beat Western Carolina 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Tripp shot 5 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (8-8, 2-1 Southern Conference). Dillon Bailey scored 17 points while shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Kyler Filewich shot 8 of 12 from the field to finish with 16 points.

The Catamounts (4-10, 0-3) were led by Bernard Pelote, who recorded 27 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Marcus Kell added 16 points and two blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. Wofford visits Furman and Western Carolina squares off against Mercer at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.