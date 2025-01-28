Trio helps UCLA hold on down stretch to beat Southern California 82-76

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. had 16 points, Sebastian Mack came off the bench to score 14 and…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. had 16 points, Sebastian Mack came off the bench to score 14 and Aday Mara blocked five shots on his way to a double-double as UCLA beat Southern California 82-76 on Monday night.

UCLA took the lead three minutes into the game and never trailed again. USC fell behind by double digits at the start of the second half. The Trojans battled back and had a chance to take the lead before missing 3 of 4 free throws. Wesley Yates III hit the second of two foul shots with 1:54 left to get USC within a point. Saint Thomas missed twice with 1:37 left and a chance for the lead.

Mack answered with a 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer and followed with two free throws to help UCLA prevail.

Dailey added six rebounds for the Bruins (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten Conference), who have won four in a row following a four-game losing streak. Dylan Andrews totaled 12 points and six assists. Aday Mara finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double this season.

Rashaun Agee led the Trojans (12-8, 4-5) with 21 points off the bench on 8-for-12 shooting. Yates made four 3-pointers and scored 19. Thomas totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Desmond Claude pitched in with 12 points and six assists.

The Bruins played without leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau (13.9 points per game), who injured his ankle three minutes into a 65-60 road win over the Washington Huskies last time out.

UCLA will host No. 16 Oregon on Thursday in the first of three straight games at home. USC will host No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday.

