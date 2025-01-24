Tretter, Miami (OH) RedHawks square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-7, 5-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-6, 4-3 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-7, 5-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-6, 4-3 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bridget Dunn and Kent State take on Amber Tretter and Miami (OH) on Saturday.

The RedHawks are 6-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is ninth in the MAC in rebounding with 29.8 rebounds. Tretter leads the RedHawks with 7.7 boards.

The Golden Flashes are 5-2 in MAC play. Kent State averages 16.9 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Dionna Gray with 4.8.

Miami (OH) scores 66.1 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 63.0 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 20.1 more points per game (76.1) than Miami (OH) gives up to opponents (56.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 17.4 points and 1.5 steals for the RedHawks. Tretter is averaging 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Jenna Batsch is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Golden Flashes. Mya Babbitt is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 39.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.