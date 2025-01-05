Tre Carroll, Ken Evans both score 17 to help Florida Atlantic hold off East Carolina 78-76

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tre Carroll and Ken Evans scored 17 points apiece to help Florida Atlantic hold off East…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tre Carroll and Ken Evans scored 17 points apiece to help Florida Atlantic hold off East Carolina 78-76 on Sunday.

Carroll shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Owls (8-7, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Evans made 6 of 11 shots, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Leland Walker pitched in with 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The Pirates (8-7, 0-2) were led by C.J. Walker with 21 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Joran Riley added 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals. RJ Felton also had 15 points and two steals.

Carroll put up seven points in the first half for Florida Atlantic, who led 40-36 at the break. Evans’ 3-pointer with 4:33 left in the second half gave Florida Atlantic the lead for good at 70-68.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

