Traylor, Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks square off against the New Orleans Privateers

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (16-5, 6-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-16, 2-7 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (16-5, 6-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-16, 2-7 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashlyn Traylor and SFA visit Jayla Kimbrough and New Orleans in Southland action.

The Privateers have gone 1-5 in home games. New Orleans gives up 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.7 points per game.

The Ladyjacks are 6-4 in conference games.

New Orleans’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of New Orleans have averaged.

The Privateers and Ladyjacks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is averaging 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Privateers. Kimbrough is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Harmaine Dominguez averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Faith Blackstone is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.