Traore, BYU Cougars to host Williams and the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darrion Williams and Texas Tech visit Fousseyni Traore and BYU in Big 12 play.

The Cougars have gone 8-0 in home games. BYU is second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Keba Keita paces the Cougars with 8.4 boards.

The Red Raiders are 1-1 in conference play. Texas Tech is second in the Big 12 scoring 86.5 points per game and is shooting 51.6%.

BYU makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Texas Tech averages 20.8 more points per game (86.5) than BYU gives up (65.7).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egor Demin is averaging 11.3 points, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 7.7 points, 5.5 assists and two steals for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.