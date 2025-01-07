Traore, BYU Cougars host the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Darrion Williams and Texas Tech take on Fousseyni Traore and BYU in Big 12 play.

The Cougars are 8-0 in home games. BYU ranks eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Red Raiders have gone 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is second in the Big 12 scoring 86.5 points per game and is shooting 51.6%.

BYU averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 51.6% rate from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Red Raiders square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders is averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars.

Williams is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.