Townsend’s 22 lead Yale over Harvard 84-55

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 22 points as Yale beat Harvard 84-55 on Saturday.

Townsend had 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-6, 4-0 Ivy League). John Poulakidas scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 12 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Crimson (6-11, 1-3) were led in scoring by Chandler Pigge, who finished with 13 points. Louis Lesmond added 11 points for Harvard. Austin Hunt also recorded eight points.

Both teams play on Friday. Yale visits Princeton and Harvard travels to play Columbia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

