Toppin leads Texas Tech against Cincinnati after 20-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-5, 2-4 Big 12) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech takes on Cincinnati after JT Toppin scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 70-54 victory against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bearcats are 8-2 in home games. Cincinnati ranks third in the Big 12 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 2.8.

The Red Raiders are 4-2 in conference play. Texas Tech scores 83.1 points while outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game.

Cincinnati scores 72.4 points, 7.0 more per game than the 65.4 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.