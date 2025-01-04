Toppin and Texas Tech host Utah

Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Utah Utes (8-4, 0-1 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Utah Utes (8-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -2.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits Utah after JT Toppin scored 26 points in Texas Tech’s 87-83 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Utes are 8-1 on their home court. Utah has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Red Raiders play their first true road game after going 9-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Texas Tech is 8-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Utah makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Texas Tech has shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miro Little is averaging 7.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists for the Utes.

Chance McMillian is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

