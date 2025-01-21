Toppin and Texas Tech host Cincinnati

Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-5, 2-4 Big 12) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -2; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits Cincinnati after JT Toppin scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 70-54 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bearcats are 8-2 on their home court. Cincinnati is third in the Big 12 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 2.8.

The Red Raiders are 4-2 in conference play. Texas Tech ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Toppin averaging 9.2.

Cincinnati makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Texas Tech has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jizzle James is averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Bearcats.

Toppin is averaging 16.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

