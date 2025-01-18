Toolson scores 18 points as Utah Valley defeats Utah Tech 96-80

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tanner Toolson’s 18 points helped Utah Valley defeat Utah Tech 96-80 on Saturday night. Toolson had…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tanner Toolson’s 18 points helped Utah Valley defeat Utah Tech 96-80 on Saturday night.

Toolson had five rebounds for the Wolverines (13-6, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference). Dominick Nelson shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Trevan Leonhardt shot 4 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding three steals. It was the eighth straight win for the Wolverines.

Noa Gonsalves led the Trailblazers (6-13, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Utah Tech also got 16 points and three steals from Beon Riley. Hakim Byrd also put up 14 points and five assists.

Utah Valley’s next game is Thursday against Cal Baptist on the road, and Utah Tech hosts Grand Canyon on Saturday.

