Toolson and Utah Valley host Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-7) at Utah Valley Wolverines (8-6) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -8.5;…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-7) at Utah Valley Wolverines (8-6)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Abilene Christian after Tanner Toolson scored 21 points in Utah Valley’s 119-59 win against the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Wolverines are 4-0 on their home court. Utah Valley leads the WAC with 38.9 points in the paint led by Dominick Nelson averaging 9.5.

The Wildcats are 2-5 in road games. Abilene Christian is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Valley’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Quion Williams is averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.