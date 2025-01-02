Tonje, Wisconsin Badgers to host Sandfort and the Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 0-2 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays Iowa in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Badgers are 7-1 on their home court. Wisconsin is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Hawkeyes are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wisconsin is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa has shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Badgers.

Payton Sandfort averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 89.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.