Tonje and No. 18 Wisconsin host Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-7, 2-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Wisconsin hosts Nebraska after John Tonje scored 24 points in Wisconsin’s 85-83 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Badgers are 10-1 on their home court. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 4.2.

The Cornhuskers have gone 2-6 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is sixth in the Big Ten with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 5.8.

Wisconsin averages 82.5 points, 12.1 more per game than the 70.4 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Wisconsin gives up.

The Badgers and Cornhuskers match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rollie Worster is averaging 8.1 points for the Cornhuskers. Brice Williams is averaging 18.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

