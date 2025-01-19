Tonie Morgan posts triple-double to lead No. 17 Georgia Tech women over Clemson 89-65

ATLANTA (AP) — Tonie Morgan finished with a triple-double to propel No. 17 Georgia Tech to an 89-65 victory over…

ATLANTA (AP) — Tonie Morgan finished with a triple-double to propel No. 17 Georgia Tech to an 89-65 victory over Clemson on Sunday.

Morgan, a junior, totaled 12 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists for the Yellow Jackets (16-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak by handing the Tigers (10-9, 3-5) their fourth straight loss. She also had four steals.

Kara Dunn led Georgia Tech with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting with a 3-pointer, hitting 5 of 6 free throws. Kayla Blackshear added 19 points. Reserves Tianna Thompson and Rusne Augustinaite scored 13 and 11, respectively. Chazadi Wright pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Loyal McQueen totaled 18 points and six assists to lead Clemson. Mia Moore had 15 points and seven rebounds. Anye Poole scored 11 off the bench on 5-for-5 shooting.

Blackshear had eight points on 4-for-4 shooting and Dunn scored seven to lead Georgia Tech to a commanding 27-13 lead after one quarter. Blackshear and Wright both scored six as the Yellow Jackets added six points to their lead for a 46-26 advantage at halftime.

McQueen had eight points in the third quarter as Clemson outscored Georgia Tech by five and matched its first-half total in trailing 67-52. Thompson hit a jumper in a 6-0 run to start the final period and the Yellow Jackets cruised to the finish line.

Georgia Tech shot 59% from the floor and made half of its 12 shots from beyond the arc. Clemson shot 45% overall and made 4 of 14 from distance.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets travel to play Virginia on Thursday.

Clemson: The Tigers will host Miami on Thursday.

