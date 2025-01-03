Toledo visits Akron after Clarke’s 20-point outing

Toledo Rockets (8-3, 0-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-6, 1-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron…

Toledo Rockets (8-3, 0-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-6, 1-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Toledo after Teniesha Clarke scored 20 points in Akron’s 74-61 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Zips have gone 5-2 at home. Akron scores 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 0-1 against MAC opponents. Toledo scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Akron is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Akron allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam’Ren Rhodes is averaging 8.2 points for the Zips.

Sammi Mikonovwicz is averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

