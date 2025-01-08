Toledo takes on Kent State after Mikonovwicz’s 20-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-5, 2-0 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-3, 1-1 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-5, 2-0 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-3, 1-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Kent State after Sammi Mikonovwicz scored 20 points in Toledo’s 74-54 win against the Akron Zips.

The Rockets are 5-1 in home games. Toledo is seventh in the MAC with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Destiny Robinson averaging 6.0.

The Golden Flashes are 2-0 against MAC opponents. Kent State averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Toledo’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Toledo gives up.

The Rockets and Golden Flashes square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikonovwicz is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Rockets.

Jenna Batsch is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Golden Flashes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

