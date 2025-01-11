Toledo takes on Central Michigan, looks for 5th straight road win

Toledo Rockets (10-3, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-9, 1-2 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Toledo Rockets (10-3, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-9, 1-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Rockets take on Central Michigan.

The Chippewas have gone 3-3 in home games. Central Michigan allows 68.0 points and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Rockets are 2-1 in conference play. Toledo is fourth in the MAC scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

Central Michigan’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Central Michigan allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madi Morson is averaging 13.1 points for the Chippewas.

Sammi Mikonovwicz is averaging 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

