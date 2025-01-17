Toledo hosts Ohio following Tabeling’s 26-point outing

Ohio Bobcats (3-12, 1-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (11-4, 3-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio…

Ohio Bobcats (3-12, 1-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (11-4, 3-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on Toledo after Bailey Tabeling scored 26 points in Ohio’s 74-53 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Rockets have gone 6-1 in home games. Toledo has a 3-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats are 1-4 against MAC opponents. Ohio has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Toledo scores 69.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 73.5 Ohio allows. Ohio’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (41.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Kennedi Watkins is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

