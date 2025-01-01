Toledo hosts Doyle and Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at Toledo Rockets (8-2) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at Toledo Rockets (8-2)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Toledo after Alecia Doyle scored 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 92-44 victory over the Viterbo V-Hawks.

The Rockets are 5-0 on their home court. Toledo has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies are 2-3 in road games. Northern Illinois ranks fifth in the MAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Chelby Koker averaging 5.0.

Toledo averages 73.6 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 69.1 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 68.4 points per game, 1.3 more than the 67.1 Toledo allows to opponents.

The Rockets and Huskies meet Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Rockets.

Doyle is averaging 13 points for the Huskies.

