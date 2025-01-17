Todorovic, Pepperdine Waves take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-3, 5-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-11, 1-4 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-3, 5-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-11, 1-4 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paulius Murauskas and Saint Mary’s (CA) visit Stefan Todorovic and Pepperdine on Saturday.

The Waves are 5-4 on their home court. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Boubacar Coulibaly leads the Waves with 7.2 boards.

The Gaels have gone 5-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Pepperdine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.8 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 76.9 points per game, 4.0 more than the 72.9 Pepperdine gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todorovic is averaging 19.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Waves.

Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 assists for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.