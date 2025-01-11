Todd’s 21 help Arkansas State down Troy 84-78

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Taryn Todd scored 21 points as Arkansas State beat Troy 84-78 on Saturday night. Todd had…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Taryn Todd scored 21 points as Arkansas State beat Troy 84-78 on Saturday night.

Todd had seven rebounds for the Red Wolves (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Joseph Pinion scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Terrance Ford Jr. shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight assists.

Tayton Conerway finished with 32 points, seven assists and four steals for the Trojans (10-6, 3-2). Theo Seng added 18 points and two blocks for Troy.

Up next for Arkansas State is a matchup Thursday with Louisiana at home. Troy visits UL Monroe on Wednesday.

