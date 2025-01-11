Todd-Williams leads Ole Miss against No. 18 Alabama after 25-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2, 2-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-4, 2-1 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2, 2-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-4, 2-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on No. 18 Alabama after Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 25 points in Ole Miss’ 87-59 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Rebels are 8-0 in home games. Ole Miss is 11-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Crimson Tide have gone 2-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 13-2 against opponents over .500.

Ole Miss makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Alabama averages 31.5 more points per game (80.6) than Ole Miss allows to opponents (49.1).

The Rebels and Crimson Tide square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todd-Williams is scoring 12.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rebels.

Zaay Green is averaging 16.1 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 12.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.