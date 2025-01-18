Todd leads Boston College against Syracuse after 29-point outing

Syracuse Orange (7-10, 1-5 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-8, 2-4 ACC) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Syracuse Orange (7-10, 1-5 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-8, 2-4 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays Syracuse after T’Yana Todd scored 29 points in Boston College’s 83-79 victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Eagles have gone 8-2 in home games. Boston College scores 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Orange are 1-5 in ACC play. Syracuse is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boston College’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse scores 6.7 more points per game (72.8) than Boston College allows to opponents (66.1).

The Eagles and Orange meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todd is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles.

Sophie Burrows is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 9.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.