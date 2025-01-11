Todd leads Boston College against No. 19 North Carolina after 20-point performance

Boston College Eagles (10-7, 1-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (14-3, 2-2 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2…

Boston College Eagles (10-7, 1-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (14-3, 2-2 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits No. 19 North Carolina after T’Yana Todd scored 20 points in Boston College’s 91-52 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels have gone 8-2 in home games. North Carolina is the leader in the ACC in team defense, allowing 53.6 points while holding opponents to 34.5% shooting.

The Eagles are 1-3 in conference matchups. Boston College averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

North Carolina averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Boston College allows. Boston College averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game North Carolina gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is shooting 45.9% and averaging 11.3 points for the Tar Heels.

Dontavia Waggoner is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

